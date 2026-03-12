Saap seeks Central support for water sports infra

New Delhi: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu held key meetings in New Delhi to speed up the development of sports infrastructure in the state, particularly water sports facilities.

During the review meetings of Khelo India, Ravi Naidu met Lt Col Sai Ashok, executive director of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and submitted proposals to strengthen water sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He requested SAI to support the development of water sports facilities under the Khelo India infrastructure initiative and sought funds for projects in Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Ravi Naidu asked for financial approval for nine major water sports projects aimed at promoting aquatic sports and creating professional training facilities in the state.

The proposals include setting up district-level water sports centres at several locations such as Nagayalanka near Machilipatnam, Erra Kaluva in Eluru, Royal Cheruvu in Tirupati, Punnami Ghat in NTR district, Tatipudi Reservoir, Chinna Cheruvu in Nandyal and Bongamma Vari Cheruvu in Kakinada.

Sai Ashok responded positively to the proposals and assured support for feasible projects under central sports infrastructure schemes.

Later, Ravi Naidu also met the Deputy Director General of SAI and the CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), seeking continued support and cooperation for the development of sports in Andhra Pradesh.

Saap managing director Bharani was also present during the meetings.