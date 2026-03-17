Safe water supply to villages through taps

Amaravati: The Central government has launched Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 with an estimated outlay of Rs 8.69 lakh crore to ensure safe and sustainable drinking water supply to every rural household in the country. The mission aims to provide tap water connections to all villages, protect public health, and support the vision of building a healthy and developed Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here on Monday, Chairman of Twenty Point Programme Implementation (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Lanka Dinakar said that in Andhra Pradesh, the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working to strengthen the implementation of the mission and address the gaps that occurred during 2019–2024. The state government has set a target to ensure safe drinking water through tap connections to all rural households by December 2028, supported by sustainable water sources and improved infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is overseeing corrective measures to expand the scheme and ensure safe drinking water for around 96 lakh rural households across the state. Due to earlier administrative issues, the estimated project cost in Andhra Pradesh has now increased to about Rs 81,000 crore.

The Union Cabinet has also extended the Jal Jeevan Mission timeline to December 2028 to enable states to complete pending works. Nationally, the mission has already provided tap water connections to over 15.8 crore rural households, significantly improving access to safe drinking water.