Sajjala calls the drive a historic show of public anger

Tadepalli: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that the one‑crore signature campaign against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges has emerged as one of the most disciplined and historic public movements in the party’s history. He said the extraordinary response reflects people’s clear opposition to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s policies, which he warned would cause long‑term damage to future generations.

Addressing a Zoom conference with Parliamentary constituency observers and state presidents of affiliated wings, Ramakrishna Reddy noted that the campaign has received overwhelming support from all sections of society, far exceeding expectations. More than one crore signatures were collected within just a week, and the numbers continue to rise.

He announced that constituency‑level submissions will be held on December 10, district‑level events on December 13, and the final representation will be submitted to the Governor on December 16. He urged leaders to ensure that December 13 becomes a statewide show of strength, with rallies in every district drawing over 10,000 cadres.

He directed affiliated wings to remain fully active and instructed Parliamentary Observers to coordinate closely with local leadership to maximize participation from mandals to districts.

He stressed the importance of documenting and digitizing all signatures with full party support, underscoring that the campaign must highlight people’s opposition to medical college privatisation.

He added that YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the movement, and it is the collective responsibility of every leader and cadre to motivate people and uphold this historic struggle. Calling for absolute sincerity during this crucial week, Ramakrishna Reddy said the campaign is setting a new model for public mobilization and will stand as a landmark moment in Andhra Pradesh’s political and social history.