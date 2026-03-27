Sajjala questions Amaravati resolution, calls it ‘political diversion’

Vijayawada: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the proposed Assembly resolution on Amaravati, questioning both its timing and intent.

With a special session of the Legislative Assembly scheduled for March 28 to pass a resolution aimed at granting legal clarity to Amaravati’s capital status, Ramakrishna Reddy asked why such a step had become necessary now. He demanded clarity on whether any objections or legal hurdles had arisen, and who was responsible for them.

Addressing media at party office, he alleged that the current move was a “political exercise” rather than a governance necessity, and said the government must explain what it had achieved since returning to power.

Clarifying his party’s stance, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was never opposed to Amaravati as a capital. Instead, he said, the party had advocated a decentralised model to address the aspirations of all regions, including Rayalaseema and north Andhra, with Amaravati as one component.

He also rejected claims that YSRCP lacked commitment to Amaravati, noting that Jagan Mohan Reddy had invested in property and established a residence and office there prior to the 2019 elections.

Questioning the effectiveness of the proposed resolution, Sajjala asked whether a legislative resolution alone could address structural, financial and legal challenges. He suggested that broader discussions in legislative forums would raise critical questions the government would need to answer.

He accused the ruling establishment of using the resolution to shape a political narrative, alleging that it was being projected as a mechanism to prevent future policy changes rather than address core development issues.

Ramakrishna Reddy questioned Amaravati’s land pooling model, alleging inflated costs and poor outcomes despite Rs 5,000 crore spent.

He said construction costs rose from Rs 3,500 to over Rs 19,000 per sq ft, raising transparency concerns, and warned that full development would need lakhs of crores, making it economically unviable. He demanded greater transparency and accountability from the government.