Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges TDP, BJP, Jana Sena secret pact

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena had made a secret pact to obstruct and destabilise the government with the help of a few influential people in the Centre and are desperately trying to win in the elections to confront Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy criticised Pawan Kalyan for not having a thought process of his own and said that he hangs out with one party at night and another party during the day. He also said that Pawan has no subject in his speech rather than rage.

Further, he said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's political career has ended at the moment he announced to boycott ZPTC and MPTC elections. He questioned TDP chief what made him boycott elections when they have welcomed panchayat and municipal polls.

Ramakrishna Reddy slammed TDP leaders saying that they have left over Rs 2.6 lakh crore debt on the state government and said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy prioritised the welfare of weaker sections, in spite of going through Covid pandemic and financial crisis. He said that people have come out in support of the Chief Minister in the recent local body elections and blessed the government with a massive majority, and was confident to win in the Tirupati bypoll.

Meanwhile, countering the remarks of BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar against the Chief Minister that he (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is currently on bail can be jailed at any moment, Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to how can BJP leaders know the bail in advance and speak confidently as if the judiciary was in their hands. He said that false cases were filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy, without having any proof, and he was illegally jailed for 16 months. He said that new political developments have been taking place for the last 10 days, where Raghurama Krishnam Raju filing a petition in the CBI court is also part of such developments.

Responding to the investigation of Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Ramakrishna Reddy said that SIT was formed during the TDP regime, but the case has not been properly investigated. He said that the assassination was carried out to mentally stress Jagan Mohan Reddy to obstruct him from campaigning for the general elections. He said that the Central investigating agencies are doing their job themselves and there is no need for the Chief Minister to interfere and influence the investigation process. Further, he said that Pawan Kalyan has been questioning Vivekananda Reddy case, ignoring the fact that he was speaking standing alongside the accused Adinarayana Reddy.