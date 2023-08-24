Live
Just In
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy denies allegations over cancellation of votes, lashes Naidu
Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP is falsely campaigning against vote cancellation and opined that the party's behavior is like a thief calling a thief. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said that the real nature of TDP is known to all.
"We have corrected the mistakes made by TDP in the past, which managed the systems and made irregularities in the voter list," Sajjala said adding that they have fought against TDP's wrongdoings in the past. He said YSRCP is acting democratically and accused Chandrababu of doing filthy politics.
Sajjala said that YSRCP ha included the votes that were unfairly deleted by TDP in the past. Reddy also found fault with a section of media for spreading false propaganda on Uravakonda issue.