Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy denies Sharmila's allegations, says she has no knowledge of politics

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, has no knowledge of the politics in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a media conference, he stated that there is no need to respond to everything Sharmila says.

Reddy criticized Sharmila for suddenly entering AP and accused her of making a mockery of the political situation. He argued that Sharmila is only known as Jagan's sister and YSR's daughter and lacks understanding of the Congress party's mistreatment of the YSR family. Reddy questioned if it is democratic to give all positions to members of a single family.

He also mentioned that the YSRTP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) was initially named as a party in Telangana but was later removed. He accused Sharmila of neglecting those who worked for the party and highlighted Jagan's struggles against the Congress party, including his imprisonment and the illegal cases filed against him.

Reddy suggested that Sharmila's criticisms hold no weight, questioning why she did not address certain issues during her time in Telangana and why the Yellowmedia (allegedly pro-TDP media) did not publish positive stories about her earlier. He also accused Sharmila of aligning her words with those of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Additionally, Reddy stated that the port and steel plant issues mentioned by Sharmila are not relevant and accused her of being part of a plan to gather anti-government votes. He argued that the progress made by the YSRCP government in the last 56 months has been distorted by the Yellowmedia.

Reddy concluded by questioning the agreement between Sharmila and Chandrababu and criticized her for echoing Naidu's sentiments.