Sakhi OSCs crucial for safety of women: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that Sakhi One-Stop Centres (OSCs) are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of women and providing dignity and justice to women victims of violence.

He said the centres are instrumental in preventing violence against women and in providing immediate and integrated support to victims. He inaugurated the Ignite Cell set up under the aegis of the District Women and Child Welfare Department at the Collectorate premises here on Wednesday. He also flagged off a special vehicle allotted to the OSC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha said that the OSCs enable women to access all essential services under one roof, including counselling, medical assistance, police support, and legal aid.

With the introduction of the special vehicle, services such as counselling, medical care, police assistance, and legal support can now be delivered more swiftly and efficiently to women in distress, he added.