‘Sakhi Suraksha’ to focus on holistic health of SHG women

Visakhapatnam: The NDA government is working towards women empowerment and keeping them to stay healthy through health camps, said South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Inaugurating 'Sakhi Suraksha' centre, designed under the aegis of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) for health, social and economic well-being of women associated with the self-help groups, at DWCRA Bazaar here on Friday, the MLA said that the government is introducing several welfare schemes for women.

The MLA said that the main objective of the Sakhi Suraksha programme is to protect the physical, mental and emotional health of women in self-help groups and help them achieve financial stability.

The MLA briefed about various types of tests carried out as healthcare for women and the benefits available to them.

Coalition leaders and officials were present at the event.