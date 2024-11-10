Sakthi teams set up to protect women, girls at public places

Vijayawada : Krishna District Judge Aruna Sarika informed that the newly formed Sakthi teams will provide protection for women and girls, helping to address incidents of eve teasing and harassment in public spaces.

She congratulated Krishna District Superintendent of Police R Gangadhara Rao for establishing these teams, which will monitor key areas in the community.

On Saturday, Judge Aruna Sarika, along with Superintendent Gangadhara Rao and joint collector Gitanjali Sarma inaugurated the Sakthi teams and their vehicles in Machilipatnam. Justice Aruna noted that the inauguration coincided with Legal Services Authority Day, celebrated on November 9, making the occasion even more significant.

Superintendent R Gangadhara Rao explained that Sakthi teams will keep a watchful eye on public places such as bus stations, colleges, schools, and railway stations.

They will respond to calls made for assistance through the toll-free number 112. The teams are also tasked with raising awareness about women’s and girls’ safety.

Their duties will include preventing child marriages, rescuing women in distress, addressing missing persons cases, and providing protection against harassment. He said that 20 vehicles have been allocated for the 40-member women police force to support their daily activities, with more vehicles to be arranged to bolster the Sakthi teams.

Joint collector Gitanjali Sarma praised the police department and the Sakthi teams for their efforts. She shared her personal experience of the police department training female students in self-defence and personal safety during her time at the University of Delhi, expressing her happiness that the Sakthi teams have now been established in Krishna District as well.

Additional SP ARB Satyanarayana, Bandar DSP Md. Abdul Subhan, AR DSP Venkateswara Rao, inspectors, and other officials also attended the inauguration ceremony.