Salakatla Vasanthotsavam in Tirumala from today

Tirumala: Salakatla Vasanthotsavam in Tirumala will be observed from March 30 to April 01.

Vasanthotsavam is a three-day annual spring festival, usually held in March or April (Chaitra month) to welcome Spring season and is performed in Tirumala on the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi and Pournami every year.

According to the temple Legend, the Vasanthotsavams were introduced during the period of King Achyutaraya in 1460's.

The processional deities are given aromatic bath on these three days which is believed to give a soothing relief to the deities from the scorching Sun in the spring season.

This three-day festival starts with ankurarpanam (sowing the nine kinds of seeds) ceremony conducted on the day of Uttarabhadra star, one day before the commencement of Vasanthotsavam festival.

Punyahavachanam, (purification rites), Vasthu Santhi (worship of deity and lord of nature and their elements and natural forces) and samprokshanam (sprinkling of holy water as a symbolic representation of purification) rituals are performed by the temple priests. Access to these rituals is not open to public.

On all these three days, Sri Malayappa Swamy and his consorts are brought to beautifully decorated Vasanta Mandapam.

In Vasanta Mandapam, Abhisekham which means Snapana Tirumanjanam (Holy Bath with aromatic ingredients) is performed to the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts on first two days.

On the morning of the second day, the utsava deities parade on Swarna Ratham along four mada streets to bless devotees.

On the third day, Sri Rama with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya and Sri Krishna with Rukmini and Satyabhama are also taken out in procession along with Malayappa Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

At the end of procession, all Utsava murthies are brought to Vasanta Mandapam where Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed with religious fervour.