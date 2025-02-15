Salary arrears of VSP staff to be paid in 20 days

Ongole: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma announced that Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) employees’ salary arrears will be paid within 20 days.

He made this announcement during his visit to Ongole on Friday for the oath-taking ceremony of Prakasam district BJP president Seggam Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at a press conference, Varma strongly denied any plans to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. He explained that while privatisation was initially considered due to significant losses, the decision was reversed considering the plant’s emotional significance to Andhra Pradesh residents and its history of establishment through agitation and the sacrifice of 32 lives.

He said that the Rs 11,400 crore package has been allocated to revive the plant, focusing on bringing the three blast furnaces into operation at full capacity. He said that with the support and cooperation of Minister Nara Lokesh and Union ministers HD Kumara Swamy and Nirmala Sitaraman, they will develop effective solutions for the plant’s profitable operation.

The Union Minister stated that a follow-up meeting would be held to discuss fund allocation, loan payments and raw material supplier dues, with plans for swift implementation of the package to the steel plant.

Speaking about the Central government’s support to Andhra Pradesh, Varma highlighted projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore were allocated to the State in the past seven months. He cited various development initiatives including the construction of Capital Amaravati, the Polavaram project, the Railway Division at Visakhapatnam and BPCL Refinery at Ramayapatnam Port.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore during his visit to the State. He emphasized that the “Double engine sarkar” in the State and the Centre was putting in efforts for Andhra Pradesh’s development.

During the BJP organisational meeting, Varma discussed strengthening the party from the grassroots level. He assured fair opportunities to party workers, emphasising that selection would be based on merit rather than caste, creed, or financial contributions.

He mentioned that the internal elections for booth, mandal and district-level leaders for three-year term were nearly complete across the country.