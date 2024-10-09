Sale of tomatoes at 50-a-kg commences in Rythu Bazar

Live
Guntur: The agriculture marketing department procured tomatoes from various districts and sold them at subsidised rates of Rs 50 per kilogram through Rythu Bazaars from Tuesday following the instructions of Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu.
This initiative was taken in response to the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, which had reached Rs 100 per kilogram in the open market. A large number of consumers flocked to the tomato counters at Chuttugunta Rythu Bazaar to purchase tomatoes at the subsidized rate of Rs 50 per kilogram. Those who had previously purchased tomatoes at higher prices in the open market were pleased to buy them at the subsidized rate.
K Srinivasa Rao, the Regional Joint Director of the Agriculture Marketing Department, stated that the department will continue the subsidized tomato scheme to benefit the consumers and encouraged them to take advantage of the Rs 50 per kilogram price at Rythu Bazars.