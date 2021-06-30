Sanchaita complains to AP women's commission against Ashok Gajapathi Raju over injustice she met

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma was furious over the attitude of Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former Union minister Ashok Ganapathi Raju. Vasireddy Padma fired over Ashok Ganapathi Raju's remarks on former Mansas Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju. She said discrimination against women was barbaric and questioned Mansas Bylaws. In the case of the Sanchaita, Ashok's words were criticized as reminiscent of the monarchy.

Former Mansas Trust chairperson Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday approached the Women's Commission and complained to Padma about the injustice done to her. She said that Ashok Gajapathiraju had made remarks in a manner that was demeaning, especially with her appointment as well as the issue of succession.



Vasireddy Padma reacted angrily and ridiculed Ashok for acting like a monarchical system. The chairperson of the Women's Commission said the Mansas Trust Bylaw should be reviewed. Vasireddy Padma threw a challenge to Ashok Ganapathi Raju for discussion of the issue of accumulation.

