Sanction loans as per set targets, bankers told

The Collector along with Anantapur MP participated in the District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee meeting held at the DPRC building at the Zilla Parishad in Anantapur city on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the loan sanction targets allocated to bankers every three months regarding Central and State government schemes should be completed 100 per cent.

He said that bankers should not be negligent in achieving the targets. The Collector suggested that the LDM should include details in the report regarding the targets to be achieved in the next three months along with the targets achieved so far. He said that there are 290 branches of 34 banks in the district. He instructed the LDM to write special letters to the banks for RO plants in 51 villages and ensure that they are set up.

He also asked them to take steps to grant certificates to those participating in financial literacy and self-employment training after completing the training.

The Collector said that only 39.34 per cent of loans have been given under the Standup India scheme by December this financial year and ordered that loans be sanctioned to the eligible beneficiaries under the respective Central and State government schemes in accordance with the allocated target.

He instructed the LDM and district officials to conduct regular reviews with the bankers who are lagging behind in achieving the targets of the respective schemes. Regarding education loans, UCO Bank has provided loans to only three out of 109 people, and a special camp should be set up to provide 100 per cent education loans. Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana said that banks should work for the welfare of the farmers of the district and provide support by extending crop loans in large quantities. Bankers in the district have been asked to set up one mineral plant in each of the 51 villages of the district under social responsibility, for this, every banker should come forward and set up RO plants. Bankers are also requested to come forward to provide a mini bus for the students of the Central University.

LDM. Narsing Rao, DRDA PD Eswaraiah, District Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma, District Horticulture Officer Narasimha Rao, District Industries Department JM Sridhar, Fishery DD Srinivasanayak and others were present.