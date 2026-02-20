Sanitation management awareness campaign held

Nellore: Adani Foundation has organised a one-day sanitation management awareness campaign to train youth, women and elderly in household solid and liquid waste management on Thursday at Gummaladibba (Kotur) village of Chillakurm mandal of Nellore district.

More than 150 villagers participated in the programme and lunch was served to all.

Yuva Shakti social welfare group members Munuswamy and K Nagendra along with other members played a key role in making the programme a great success.

Sanitation management awareness campaign is being organised under the direction of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel, to keep the houses and streets in villages by disposing the waste properly.