Sanjay Dutt discusses film industry development in AP with Naidu

Vijayawada: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and held discussions on the development of the film industry in the state.

During the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence at Undavalli, both leaders explored opportunities to promote Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for film production and shooting activities.

Sanjay Dutt expressed keen interest in the state’s potential and conveyed his willingness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the cinema sector.

The discussions focused on enhancing infrastructure related to filmmaking, including the establishment of film studios and other essential facilities. The Chief Minister outlined the government’s vision to develop world-class infrastructure that would attract filmmakers and production houses to the state.

Chandrababu Naidu also highlighted that the government is working on strategic plans to position Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for film shoots, leveraging its diverse locations and favourable conditions.

He noted that such initiatives would not only boost the entertainment industry but also generate large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister invited Sanjay Dutt to consider investing in the state’s film and entertainment sector, emphasising that the collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders would accelerate growth and open new avenues for economic development.