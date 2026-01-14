Sankranthi Celebrations: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Extends Festive Greetings

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has extended his warm wishes for Sankranthi to the people of Andhra Pradesh via the social media platform 'X'. He expressed hope that this festive season would usher in prosperity for all. Kalyan's post vividly described the essence of Sankranthi, evoking images of Bhogi bonfires, adorned bulls, intricate rangoli designs, devotional songs by Haridasus, traditional games, new attire, and delectable sweets. He noted the vibrant atmosphere in villages across both Telugu states, bustling with festive cheer.

Emphasising the importance of peace, Kalyan highlighted that the arrival of the coalition government has ensured a sense of tranquility throughout Andhra Pradesh. He remarked, "Where there is peace and harmony, every day is a festival," wishing prosperity in every home during Sankranthi. He concluded his message with a prayer, stating, "As the great Sun enters the Capricorn constellation, bestowing the auspiciousness of Uttarayana, I pray to the Almighty that this Sankranthi brings all-round prosperity, abundance, and auspiciousness to all Telugu people. Happy Sankranthi to everyone."

In a similar vein, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu also shared his greetings for the Bhogi festival, expressing wishes for happiness and prosperity among the state's residents. He encouraged the youth to uphold Telugu traditions and expressed delight in the vibrant celebrations taking place in rural areas under the governance of the coalition government. Ramanaidu noted that the people are joyfully celebrating Sankranthi, feeling liberated from the previous YSRCP government's rule.

He praised Chief Minister Chandrababu's administration for rectifying issues in the irrigation sector, ensuring that every acre is adequately supplied with water for cultivation. The Minister remarked that farmers are now able to engage in hassle-free agricultural practices as a result of these advancements.