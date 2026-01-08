SARAS Mela to promote products of SHG women

Guntur: Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas stated that the SARAS Mela–2026, an All-India DWCRA Bazaar, is being organised to exhibit and sell products made by rural women Self-Help Groups from across the country and the state.

He inspected the SARAS–2025 All-India DWCRA Bazaar set up opposite Reddy College on Nallapadu Road in Guntur city on Wednesday. He visited various stalls, reviewed the sales of products prepared by SHG women from different regions, and interacted with them to understand the uniqueness and importance of their products. As Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the All-India DWCRA Bazaar on Thursday, the minister discussed the arrangements with officials and issued necessary instructions.

Speaking to the media, he said that the SARAS Mela – All-India DWCRA Bazaar is being organised till January 18 to make products manufactured by SHGs from across the country and the state available at one place for the people of Guntur and surrounding districts. He informed that the exhibition will be inaugurated by Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Thursday.

He said that the Chief Minister has directed that such melas be organised six times a year to promote the economic empowerment of women. Already, similar exhibitions were successfully conducted in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, where they received an overwhelming response from the public. During the ten-day exhibitions, a turnover of Rs 12 crore in Vizianagaram and Rs 20 crore in Visakhapatnam was recorded. He stated that this exhibition serves as a major platform for rural women to showcase and sell their products. The mela has been organised on a 12-acre area with 300 stalls, of which 65 stalls are operated by SHG women from other states. As per the idea of Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, organising the mela during the Sankranti season will act as a major attraction for visitors from within the country and abroad.

He added that rural products from various states-- from Kashmir to Kerala and from the eastern to the western coast-- are on display. Products include handicrafts from all districts of the state, agricultural products, handloom textiles, decorative items, and traditional food products. Daily cultural programmes and food stalls from different states have also been arranged, offering visitors a diverse and enriching experience.

Special attractions such as Kondapalli toys, Kalamkari textiles, and Kashmiri garments, which are usually available only in tourist destinations, are also available at the exhibition.