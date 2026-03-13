Saraswathi Yagam performed with grandeur atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: A grand Saraswathi Yagam was performed with religious fervour at the temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri Hill on Thursday. The ritual was organised by Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Bahula Navami and Moola Nakshatram, which is considered sacred to Saraswati.

The yagam began at 9 am at the old Chandi Yagashala, where priests and Vedic scholars performed special homams praying for the academic success, knowledge and bright future of students. A large number of Class X students, who are set to appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 1, participated in the special prayers.

Many students placed their hall tickets at the feet of the presiding deity, seeking divine blessings for success in their examinations.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities have begun preparations for the upcoming Vasantha Navaratri celebrations and Ugadi festivities at Indrakeeladri. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik directed officials of all departments to make comprehensive arrangements for the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Vasantha Navaratri celebrations scheduled from March 19 to March 28. Following Vasantha Navaratri, the temple will organise Chaitra Masa Kalyanotsava Brahmotsavams from March 29 to April 5.