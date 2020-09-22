Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy condemns filing of cases against ryots

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA and YSRCP senior leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy condemned booking of cases against farmers, who demanded MSP for paddy while staging a protest on the highway recently.

Addressing media here on Monday, he said the government was committed to the welfare of the farming community and described the action of the police as hasty step.

He said the farmers were not creating any law and order issue and why they are failing to book the cases against those people who are exploiting them. He lamented that the working style of the SP was impacting on reputation of the government and said they won't encourage such kind of activities.

He demanded to clear the cases immediately. He said the CM was very particular about issues of the farmers and he had formed a committee for resolving issues of grain-related problems in the state.

He said even the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also involved in the issue of paddy procurement in the district and the date has been extended up to October 31.

He suggested the police to be judicious while taking such hasty decision of booking the cases against farmers.