Sarvepalli YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy's daughters donate rice bags to needy

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic, the state governments have imposed a national-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which has hit hard on the lives of poor and migrant workers.

During these critical times, the political leaders and other people have come forward with a helping hand by providing the essential commodities to the needy.

In this context, Sarvepalli YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy has come up with an innovative idea by providing rice to the poor in the constituency. On taking the MLA's call, many farmers have voluntarily donated rice bags in large number.

Over this, MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy's daughters Poojitha and Suchitra have also extended their support by donating rice bags worth Rs 1.80 lakh to the rice distribution programme for the poor in Sarvepalli constituency.

With the imposing of lockdown, MLA has stood on behalf of the people and continuing seva activities by distributing ration items and vegetables to the needy under the constituency limits.