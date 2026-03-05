Sathya Sai Collector promotes sustainable urban expansion

Puttaparthi: The high-level meeting, held at the district Collectorate here on Wednesday, discussed a comprehensive planning and project delivery framework aimed at ensuring sustainable and spiritually driven growth in the district.

The meeting was chaired by district Collector A Shyam Prasad and Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj. Officials from School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, including Prof Dr Anil Kumar Chilakapati and Dr Arpan Pal Singh G, made a detailed presentation outlining consultancy proposals for Puttaparthi and the broader Sri Sathya Sai district.

The presentation covered preparation of a master plan, heritage and tourism development strategies, eco-spiritual urban design concepts and feasibility studies for growth corridors. Key proposals discussed included development of tourism destinations across the district, enhancement of the internationally renowned Thimmamma Marrimanu tree-listed in the Guinness Book of World Records and infrastructure initiatives such as outer ring roads and projects around Bukkapatanam Cheruvu, including a statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Collector emphasised the need to promote district’s spiritual, cultural and ecological assets while ensuring balanced and sustainable urban expansion.