Sathya Sai's youth wing renders yeoman service in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Rendering yeoman service, the youth wing of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti took part in 'Arthi janodharana seva,' the service to destitute, on Sunday.

About 60 youths from various samiti of the district approached the destitute, tonsured their heads, gave them a bath and offered clean clothes. Later, the volunteers treated their wounds by applying ointment and serving them lunch. Similar sevas will be carried out by the samiti members in various neighbourhoods once in three months.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of samiti, Ukkunagaram gave away 120 utensils sets to the tribals residing at Korraguda, Konjam Thota, Gondiguda of Araku Valley.

The sets include four cooking utensils, two steel plates, two glasses and two serving spoons. A team of 16 members of the samiti's youth wing, youth coordinator V Krishna among others attended.