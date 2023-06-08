Satya Sai Institute of Medical Sciences Awarded Environmental Management Award

Live
Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, (SSSIHMS)#! Prasanthigram received an award of recognition for clean and green initiatives undertaken with best practices in environmental management on Wednesday.
Dr Gurumurthy (Director, SSSIHMS - PG) and Sri P Haranath (Chief Engineer) received the award from Sri Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy (Hon’ble Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology, Mines & Geology,
Andhra Pradesh) during a function conducted by the AP Pollution Control Board with the theme - ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ held at Vijayawada on Wednesday.
SSSIHMS-PG is the first super speciality hospital in India to offer world-class tertiary care totally free of charge to all patients through state-of-the-art medical technology.
The hospital is dedicated to encouraging environment management and energy conservation within the campus with green initiatives such a sewage treatment plant of 500 kld capacity, solar power generation of 1.9 MW capacity, check dams for water conservation, tree plantation, biomedical
waste segregation with proper colour coding for ease of disposal, energy efficient lighting etc.