'Save Punarvika' campaign draws public attention

The 11-month-old girl depends on extremely expensive life-saving injection

The girl is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A one-time injection Zolgensma priced at nearly Rs 16 crore is required to save her life

Kurnool: Ofl ate, a deeply moving story has surfaced and gone viral on social media across the Telugu states under the hashtag #SavePunarvika, drawing widespread public attention and support. The campaign revolves around an 11-month-old baby girl, Punarvika Sri, whose life depends on an extremely expensive, life-saving injection. From social media platforms to streets and villages, citizens have been coming together in an extraordinary display of compassion, proving that helping hands matter more than words of prayer.

Punarvika Sri was born on May 12, 2025, to Suresh Kumar and Pushpavathi, a humble couple from Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district. When the child was six months old, her parents noticed that she was unable to move her body.

After initial consultations at hospitals in Kurnool, doctors referred the family to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. There, specialists diagnosed her with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that weakens muscles by damaging motor neurons in the spinal cord. Doctors advised a one-time injection—Zolgensma—priced at nearly Rs 16 crore, as the only treatment to save her life.

Punarvika’s father Suresh earns a meagre livelihood as a barber running a small shop near the Veldurthi new bus stand, making the cost of treatment far beyond the family’s means. In desperation, the parents approached public representatives and government officials seeking help. They met Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath, who reportedly wrote to the government seeking assistance. The family also travelled to Amaravati to appeal to senior officials, while simultaneously initiating fundraising efforts on their own, which brought in limited funds.

As news of the infant’s condition spread rapidly online, social media influencers and youth organisations launched a large-scale fundraising and awareness campaign. Bicycle rallies were organised in several districts, while students, auto drivers and common citizens contributed whatever they could, including schoolchildren donating their pocket money.

A youth named Sreenu undertook a 500-kilometre bicycle journey from Samarlakota as part of the campaign. Overwhelmed by the support, Suresh said the solidarity shown by people has given his family immense strength and hope, and appealed to the government and philanthropists to come forward to save his daughter’s life. Those willing to extend support may contact Punarvika’s father Suresh at 7799279441.