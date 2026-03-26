SBI health insurance launched for APSRTC employees

Vijayawada: In a move to strengthen health security, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Wednesday launched the SBI General Health Insurance Scheme for its employees and their families. The scheme brochure was unveiled by APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director N Bala Subrahmanyam at his chamber at the NTR Administrative Building on the PNBS premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the initiative aims to help employees access quality medical care without financial burden during emergencies. He said the scheme offers two options — Sapphire Classic Policy and Sapphire Super Top-up Policy — covering employees, their spouses and up to two children. Also, he said it includes hospitalisation, day-care procedures, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, and AYUSH treatments. Further, he said a key feature is cashless treatment at around 18,000 network hospitals across the country. The policy also covers emergency services, ambulance charges, and modern treatments, ensuring enhanced financial protection, he added.

Also, he said the Super Top-up Policy provides additional coverage from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh at a nominal premium. Notably, the policy can be continued after retirement, ensuring long-term health security. He said the scheme has been introduced considering the demanding nature of APSRTC employees’ duties, with a focus on their welfare and family well-being.

He made it clear that the enrolment is voluntary, and employees can register online. Unit officers have been directed to create awareness and encourage participation, he said.

Executive directors K S Brahmananda Reddy (administration), A Appala Raju (operations), chief manager (personnel) V Sridhar and officials from SBI General Insurance were present at the programme.