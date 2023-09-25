Live
SC to hear Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday
The Special Leave petition filed on behalf of leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu to quash the CID case filed against him has been listed for Tuesday in Supreme Court.
Siddharth Luthra who filed the SLP succeeded in making a brief mention of how the voice of Opposition was being muzzled in Andhra Pradesh and how illegal arrests were being made and hence it may ne heard today.
The Chief Justice YV Chandrachud said he would listen to the case on Tuesday as it is mentioned in the list for mentioning on Tuesday. But in the meantime he enquired as when Naidu was arrested and since when he was sent to remand.
Meanwhile CID had moved a petition in ACB court seeking extension of custody of Naidu. On ther hand Naidu's advocates also filed petition saying that the court should hear their arguments also.
They also moved a bail petition in the lower court. The issue is likely to be taken up today.