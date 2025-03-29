Scorching heatwave grips Ap, temperature crosses 40 degrees

Temperatures across Andhra Pradesh have surged dramatically, with many regions experiencing a relentless heatwave. The coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are reporting average temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noting that these figures are approximately 4 degrees above the seasonal norm.

More than 150 mandals in the state have recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Notably, in Prakasam district, the towns of Komarolu, Nandyal, and Kamalapuram have reached a staggering high of 42.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Rudravaram in Anakapalle district and S Kota logged 42 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Kurnool district has seen temperatures of 41 degrees in Kosigi, while Miliyaputtu in Srikakulam, Tadimarri in Sathyasai district, and Sabbavaram, as well as Veeraghattam, matched this figure. Anantapur's Guntakal, Gopalapuram in East Godavari, Tirupati, and Nellore have all recorded temperatures hitting 40 degrees.

As the heatwave continues, residents are advised to take precautions to safeguard their health in the sweltering conditions.