SCR cancels 17 trains on May 21 amid construction works of RUC at Charlapalli

South Central Railway CPRO CH Rakesh said in a statement on Thursday that 17 trains plying on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada route will be cancelled on the 21st of this month due to the construction work of RUC at Charlapalli Terminal.

It is mentioned that changes have been made in the timings of some trains. To this extent, many trains running between Secunderabad to Warangal, Raypalle, Sirpur Kajazgar, Kachiguda to Miryalaguda, Vikarabad to Guntur will be cancelled.

The Railway authorities said in a statement on Thursday that the Visakhapatnam-Kachiguda Superfast Express train will be extended from the 20th of this month to Mahabubnagar. Accordingly, Kachiguda-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express (12862) will leave Mahabubnagar at 4.10 pm on 20th. It reaches Kachiguda at 6.10 and departs at 6.20 in the evening and reaches Visakha at 6.50 in the next morning.

On the return journey, the same train (12861) leaves Visakhapatnam at 6.40 pm and reaches Kachiguda at 6.45 am the next day. Return departs at 6.55 am and reaches Mahbubnagar at 9.20 am.