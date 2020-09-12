SCs, STs not sailing with TDP: YSRCP

Tadepalli: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak on the welfare of Dalits, said YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna assailing him for his call for Dalit Sankharavam.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters at Tadepalli here on Friday, he said that Naidu doesn't have the right to speak about SCs and STs welfare as he had abandoned them during his term besides supporting attacks on Dalits.

It was Naidu who insulted Dalit community by saying 'who would want to be born as an SC,' and he made fun of STs stating that they are not intelligent. He dared Naidu to reveal the real reason behind taking up Dalit Sankharavam.

The MLA said that TDP leaders did grave injustice to the poor by obstructing introduction of English medium in government schools as Dalits will be benefited by the scheme.

He said that Naidu is confined to Hyderabad by restricting himself to the Zoom app and is least bothered about the public. With Chief Minister ordering the CBI inquiry, Naidu changed his attention towards Dalits by announcing Dalit Sankharavam, he said. "Dalit community has been betrayed, crippled and devastated during the TDP rule and that they are not going to forget the insults meted out by Naidu," he said.

It was Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who stood by Dalit community at all times. Unlike during the TDP regime, the Chief Minister took quick action against those attacking Dalits and prioritised Dalit welfare, he said.