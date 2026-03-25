Secretariat employee attacked during tax recovery drive

Tirupati: A disturbing incident occurred on Tuesday when Vasanth Kumar, owner of CN Printers, along with his staff, allegedly assaulted ward secretariat administrative secretary Nagarjuna during a municipal tax recovery drive.

Nagarjuna had visited CN Printers to collect outstanding dues amounting to Rs 1,44,658. The visit was part of an ongoing effort following the state government’s announcement of a 50 per cent rebate on interest for tax arrears, prompting officials to recover pending payments from defaulters. However, when Nagarjuna requested payment, Vasanth Kumar reportedly reacted violently.

In response, secretariat employees gathered at the premises and staged a protest in solidarity with their colleague. They strongly condemned the attack on a public servant performing official duties and demanded strict action against those responsible to ensure the safety of government staff.

Nagarjuna later lodged a complaint at the West police station. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, municipal corporation commissioner N Mourya condemned the incident and warned of stringent action against anyone attacking government employees on duty. She expressed concern over the assault on Nagarjuna and reiterated that the corporation will take tough measures to protect its staff.