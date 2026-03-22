Security tightened in Nandyal dist for Ramzan festival

Nandyal: In view of Ramzan festivital, district police have made security arrangements at all mosques and Eidgahs to ensure peaceful celebrations. Acting under the directions of district SP Suneel Sheoran, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at key prayer locations across the district as part of a well-coordinated bandobast plan on Saturday.

SP Sheoran extended warm greetings to the Muslim community and called for harmonious and orderly observance of the festival. Authorities have taken precautionary steps to prevent any untoward incidents, ensuring that devotees can offer prayers in a safe and secure environment.

Also, police have implemented systematic traffic management measures to prevent congestion near major prayer venues. Special arrangements have been made to regulate vehicular movement, minimising inconvenience to the public.

Surveillance has also been intensified with the use of drone cameras, enabling real-time monitoring of sensitive areas and ensuring enhanced vigilance throughout the district.