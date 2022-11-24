Send 'psycho' government packing: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday called upon the people to re-elect the cycle to power and defeat this 'psycho' government to free the people from this unnecessary taxes and other problems.

Lokesh who was on his 'Badude Badudu' programme at Nutakki village in Mangalagiri Assembly segment, explained to the people the unnecessary taxes being imposed on them and the steep hike in prices of all commodities. He personally met almost all the villagers to have the first hand information on the problems they are facing.

He assured the villagers that the TDP will always stand by them and will fight for their welfare. Lokesh demanded that the ruling party MLAs give in detail the works they have taken up in their respective Assembly segments as the state government is claiming that thousands of crores are being spent for the development of each segment.