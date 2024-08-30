Serious setback to YSRCP in Nellore dist as Beeda quits

Nellore: YSRCP suffered a major setback in the district, especially in Kavali Assembly segment, as that party Rajya Sabha Member Beeda Mastan Rao quit the party by resigning to the primary membership. He is likely return to his parent institution TDP, or BJP or JSP very soon.

After submitting resignation letter as Rajya Sabha Member, Mastan Rao told the media here on Thursday that he will announce his future action plan after discussing the issue with his well-wishers very soon.

Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, responding over Mastan Rao quitting the party, told the media that nothing will happen to YSRCP if one or two MPs leaves the party. “As part of ‘Divide and rule politics’, the ruling party is purchasing public representatives to kill YSRCP politically. But it will never happen,” he claimed.

66-year-old industrialist-cum-politician Beeda Mastan Rao belongs to BC community and hails from Iskapalle village of Bogole mandal, Nellore district. He is the brother TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra. Masthan Rao started his political life after winning as Bogolu ZPTC member on TDP banner in 2001.

Later he became MLA of Kavali constituency on TDP ticket by defeating Congress nominee Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy with a majority of 19,027 votes in 2009 elections.

Later in 2014 elections, he contested on same TDP banner and was defeated by YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy with a margin of just 4,969 votes.