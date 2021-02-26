Set up moisture testing centres at PPCs: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli legislator and YSR Congress district convener Kakani Govardhan Reddy directed the officials concerned to identify rice millers, provide transport facility, procure gunny bags and establish moisture percentage testing facility at the Paddy Purchasing Centres. Inaugurating a Paddy Purchasing Centre (PPC) arranged by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society at Podalakur on Thursday, the MLA assured to setup PPCs at all the major villages in the Sarvepalli segment as the region produced enough volume of paddy because of timely rains and water availability for irrigation.



Govardhan Reddy took a dig at the previous government for its inability to provide water to around 2,000 acres in Podalakur area and for falsely claiming that they had converted the region as delta. He attributed the problems for irrigation in the Podalakur area to untimely demise of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy after launching the works of lift irrigation scheme from Kandaleru left canal. Govardhan Reddy alleged that the Telugu Desam government did injustice to the farming community by fixing substandard motors for the lift irrigation scheme.

The legislator praised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the completion of Kandaleru left canal lining works and for sanctioning Rs 39 crore to purchase an additional motor for the lift irrigation scheme. He promised farmers that they would be available to them to ensure MSP and sort out any issues arising during the paddy procurement process.