Seven species of newborns at Visakhapatnam Zoo

Visakhapatnam: In continuation with its breeding and conservation efforts, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam announced the birth of seven individual species of a male and a female Chowsingha, Blue Gold Macaw chicks and Black Bucks. Currently, Blue Gold Macaws have been monitored in an artificial incubation facility under controlled conditions by a veterinary team, said G. Mangamma, curator, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

Chowsingha, identified by the presence of four horns, found only in adult males, It is listed as Vulnerable (VU) by the IUCN and included under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The successful breeding of these species in the zoo marked a significant step towards its long-term conservation. However, for the past two years, no successful breeding took place.

With effective breeding and conservation methods, the newborns at the IGZP mark a significant achievement. The zoo authorities are ensuring that the newborn receives proper nutrition from its mother, a secure environment, and timely immunisation to support its healthy development. The newborn calves are active and are being closely monitored by Dr P Bhanu, senior veterinarian, IGZP along with his team.

Blue Gold Macaw chicks were incubated in specially designed artificial incubators that maintained optimal temperature 37 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius and humidity levels between 45 per cent and 70 per cent are essential for their successful development. Further Blue Gold Macaw chick, which is currently being hand-reared by the veterinary team and this process ensures close monitoring of its growth and health during the crucial stage.

Till now a total no of four chicks were artificially hatched and they are said to be healthy. The successful birth of these birds not only contributes to maintaining healthy populations but also showcases the importance of artificial incubation and veterinary intervention in modern zoo practices. Black Buck, also known as the Indian antelope, is legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Males are easily recognisable by their striking spiral horns, while females and young ones are generally fawn-colored.

These breedings reflect IGZP’s commitment to strengthening conservation breeding programmes, ensuring species survival and raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation. Visitors can now catch a glimpse of these adorable new additions as they grow under careful supervision, mentioned the curator of the zoo.