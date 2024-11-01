  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari

Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari
x
Highlights

Srikakulam, West Godavari, and Kakinada districts witnessed a series of road accidents over the past day, resulting in multiple injuries to several.

Srikakulam, West Godavari, and Kakinada districts witnessed a series of road accidents over the past day, resulting in multiple injuries to several.

In Srikakulam district, an auto carrying laborers overturned near Barua in Kanchili mandal, injuring 12 individuals. Among the injured, four laborers sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital. Local police arrived at the scene to investigate and have registered a case, suspecting that the accident may have occurred due to the vehicle going out of control.

In West Godavari district, another accident unfolded on the national highway in Issakoderu, where a speeding car collided with five motorcycles simultaneously. This unfortunate incident resulted in six people being injured, with locals quickly transporting them to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Kakinada district, a serious accident occurred on the National Highway in the early hours. Brahmananda Reddy, the ED of Vizianagaram Zone 1, suffered severe injuries after he lost control of his two-wheeler and collided with a divider while traveling from Vijayawada to Vijayanagara. He initially received treatment at a private hospital in Tuni before being transferred to Visakhapatnam for more specialized care.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of all travelers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick