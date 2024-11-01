Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari

Srikakulam, West Godavari, and Kakinada districts witnessed a series of road accidents over the past day, resulting in multiple injuries to several.

In Srikakulam district, an auto carrying laborers overturned near Barua in Kanchili mandal, injuring 12 individuals. Among the injured, four laborers sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital. Local police arrived at the scene to investigate and have registered a case, suspecting that the accident may have occurred due to the vehicle going out of control.

In West Godavari district, another accident unfolded on the national highway in Issakoderu, where a speeding car collided with five motorcycles simultaneously. This unfortunate incident resulted in six people being injured, with locals quickly transporting them to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Kakinada district, a serious accident occurred on the National Highway in the early hours. Brahmananda Reddy, the ED of Vizianagaram Zone 1, suffered severe injuries after he lost control of his two-wheeler and collided with a divider while traveling from Vijayawada to Vijayanagara. He initially received treatment at a private hospital in Tuni before being transferred to Visakhapatnam for more specialized care.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of all travelers.