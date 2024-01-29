Live
- Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS
- GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
- Futuristic innovations changing the whisky market in 2024
- Delhi HC orders WhatsApp, Telegram to remove fraudulent groups misusing VC firms' trademarks
- Raj govt fixes website bugs exposing residents’ sensitive Jan Aadhaar info
- Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum
- MVA calls Nitish Kumar ‘biggest Palturam’; exit won’t impact INDIA bloc
- Calcutta High Court allows termination of rape victim's 23-week pregnancy
- Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows to Rs 3,177.39 crore
Just In
Several leaders joins in YSRCP in presence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore
Highlights
YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that there is increasing in joining.of other party leaders to the YSRCP due to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that there is increasing in joining.of other party leaders to the YSRCP due to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's populist regime and the party's attractive policies.
Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who is the Rural Party Coordinator in Nellore and along with MPs Sheikh Khader Basha, Pinni Prasad, and Nagiripati Vijay, welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with scarves.
The event took place in the presence of Nellore Members of Parliament and division in-charges Sunil Yadav, Surendra Reddy, and Murali Yadav.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS