Several leaders joins in YSRCP in presence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore

YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that there is increasing in joining.of other party leaders to the YSRCP due to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's populist regime and the party's attractive policies.

Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who is the Rural Party Coordinator in Nellore and along with MPs Sheikh Khader Basha, Pinni Prasad, and Nagiripati Vijay, welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with scarves.

The event took place in the presence of Nellore Members of Parliament and division in-charges Sunil Yadav, Surendra Reddy, and Murali Yadav.