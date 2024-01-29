  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several leaders joins in YSRCP in presence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore

Several leaders joins in YSRCP in presence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore
x
Highlights

YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that there is increasing in joining.of other party leaders to the YSRCP due to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that there is increasing in joining.of other party leaders to the YSRCP due to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's populist regime and the party's attractive policies.

Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who is the Rural Party Coordinator in Nellore and along with MPs Sheikh Khader Basha, Pinni Prasad, and Nagiripati Vijay, welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with scarves.

The event took place in the presence of Nellore Members of Parliament and division in-charges Sunil Yadav, Surendra Reddy, and Murali Yadav.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X