Several parts of AP to receive rains for four days amid depression in Bay of Bengal

Rains have been sweeping across the Telugu states as a depression in the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, making landfall between Bangladesh and West Bengal. The Meteorological Department has indicated that the storm is expected to weaken within the next 12 hours. As a result, thundershowers and lightning have been reported in various locations across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Authorities have advised fishermen in coastal areas to refrain from fishing due to rough sea conditions.

The Disaster Management Agency has announced that rain is anticipated across 20 districts in Andhra Pradesh due to the depression and the ongoing southwest monsoon. Conditions are particularly favourable for light to moderate rains in Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, and Tirupati districts in Rayalaseema, with light showers expected in the remaining districts.

In Telangana, the Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert valid until June 2, predicting rain for the next four days. The southwest monsoon has established itself across the region, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to parts of Kothagudem on Thursday, as well as significant rainfall in Mahabubabad, Siricilla, Adilabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Khammam, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts. Flooding occurred on major roads in Hyderabad following evening rainfall.

Traditionally, the last week of May corresponds to the Rohini Karthi period, which is marked by abundant sunshine. However, the early arrival of the southwest monsoon has resulted in heavy downpours across the Telugu states during this time.