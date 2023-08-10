Several trains cancelled while in Vijayawada division amid Non-Interlock works

Amid Non-Interlock works in Manubolu-Guduru section of Vijayawada division, the Railway authorities have announced the cancellation of trains through the route from 10th to 15th of this month. According to the officials, there will be complete and partial cancellation and some will be diverted.



Vijayawada–Guduru (07500/ 07458), Sullurpet–Nellore (06745/06746, 06747/06748, 06750/06751), Guduru–Renigunta (07667), Machilipatnam–Dharmavaram (07095/07096), Bitragunta–Chennai Central. ( 17237/17238), Vijayawada – Guduru (17260), Chennai Central – Vijayawada (12077/12078), Vijayawada – Chennai Central (12711/12712), Dharmavaram – Narsapur (17248), Tirupati – Kakinada Town (17249/17250) trains. From 10th to 15th of month, Bangalore–Hatia (18637) on 12th of this month, Hatia–Ongole (18238) on 15th of this month, while Gaya–Chennai Egmore (12389/12390) trains will be cancelled on 13th and 15th of this month, Tirupati–Visakha (22708/22707) on 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of this month, Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam (22869/22870) has been completely cancelled on 14th and 15th of this month.

While the trains Secunderabad-Gudur (12710/12709) train has been partially cancelled between Vedayapalem-Gudur from 9th to 14th of this month, Vijayawada-Gudur (12744/12743) train has been partially cancelled between Nellore-Gudur from 11th to 15th of this month and the other trains Kachiguda–Madurai (07191) on 14th of this month via Don, Gutti, Renigunta, Yarnakulam–Howrah (22878) on 14th of this month, Madurai–Nizamuddin (12651) on 15th of this month, Bengaluru–Guwahati on 10th, 11th of this month were diverted. The route was diverted via Renigunta, Nandyal and Guntur.