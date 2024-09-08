Severe depression in Bay of Bengal to Impact Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Red Alert Issued

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for severe weather as Cyclone Vayugundam continues to intensify over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Currently centered approximately 280 km east of Kalingapatnam, 230 km east-southeast of Gopalpur, 260 km south-southeast of Paradip, and 390 km south of Digha, the cyclone is expected to move west-northwest and may escalate into a severe cyclone before making landfall.



The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has predicted that depression is likely to cross the coast between Puri and Digha on Monday evening or night. As a result, officials have alerted coastal districts to prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, prompting the issuance of a red alert.

In addition to rainfall, the meteorological office has warned of strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, with maximum gusts potentially hitting 60 kmph along the coast. Flash flood risks have been indicated for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

Fishermen have been strongly advised against going to sea for the next three days as a precautionary measure. A third danger alert is currently in effect at the Kalingapatnam, Bhimunipatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada ports. Recent reports indicate heavy rainfall, with Vizianagaram and Kalingapatnam recording the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the last 24 hours.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the region prepares for the impending impact of depression.