  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sharmila likens AICC HQ to Congress party museum

Sharmila likens AICC HQ to Congress party museum
x
Highlights

Condemns RSS chief’s statement that the country got independence only after building Ram Mandir

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila who participated in the inauguration of the new headquarters of All India Congress Committee in New Delhi on Tues-day expressed immense happiness to take part in the inauguration stating that the new head-quarters is not merely a new building. “This is the legacy of the Congress party and could be better described as the Congress museum since it comprises the whole history of the Con-gress.”

The sacrifices of the leaders for the freedom of the country could be visible. She recalled that the Congress party laid the foundation for building the great nation and presented a wonderful Constitution to the nation.

Sharmila took a strong exception to the controversial statement of the RSS chief who said that the country did not get freedom in 1947 but it got freedom only after building the Ram temple. “This is nothing but high treason and the blabbering of a terrorist.”

Sharmila also stated that RSS never participated in the freedom struggle and it was only the Congress party which waged the struggle for freedom. Expressing happiness for being the member of the team of Rahul Gandhi, she said that Rahul Gandhi is really waging struggle for the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick