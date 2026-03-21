Sharmila terms job calendar ‘deceptive’, demands mass recruitment

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila strongly criticised the coalition government’s job calendar, calling it a “deception” that has failed to meet the expectations of lakhs of unemployed youth in the state.

In a statement here on Friday, she said while vacancies are in lakhs, the number of notifications issued is minimal, likening the government’s effort to “a grand tune played for a very small song.” She accused the government of keeping unemployed youth waiting for two years, only to disappoint them with a limited job calendar.

She alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had misled the people in the name of a ‘Job First’ policy. “Issuing a schedule for barely 10,000 posts and claiming promise fulfilment is nothing but shameful,” she said.

She questioned the status of thousands of vacancies across departments: Around 30,000 teaching and non-teaching posts in the education department. There are 19,999 posts in the police department that were promised immediate recruitment, nearly 20,000 vacancies in the engineering sector, 26,000 posts in panchayat raj, 27,000 vacancies in municipal administration, 13,000 in revenue, 26,000 in health and 3,000 in agriculture.

The Congress leader pointed out that across 153 departments, there are nearly 1.8 lakh vacancies, while the job calendar released after two years of governance includes only about 10,000 posts. “Even if 20 percent of vacancies were filled annually, at least 50,000 jobs should have been provided by now,” she said. AHighlighting the unemployment crisis, Sharmila said the state ranks among the highest in the country, with nearly 50 lakh unemployed youth, of whom around 30 lakh are actively preparing for government jobs.

On behalf of the Congress, she demanded that the government take immediate steps to fill vacancies on a large scale instead of releasing symbolic job calendars. She also urged the government to fulfil its earlier promise of increasing the upper age limit for job applicants from 42 to 46 years.

Sharmila pointed out that many aspirants are spending lakhs on coaching and even selling assets in hopes of securing government jobs. “Justice must be done to these youth who are waiting for genuine employment opportunities,” she asserted.