‘She Clinics’ to enhance health of working women
Medicover Hospitals introduced ‘She Clinics’ exclusively for corporate women
Visakhapatnam : Medicover Hospitals introduced ‘She Clinics’ exclusively for corporate women. The specialised clinic aims to take care of the diverse healthcare needs of working women by providing services such as managing high-risk deliveries, painless labour, etc.,
On Saturdays, working women can utilise free gynecologist consultation with 30 per cent off on other investigations marking a significant milestone in healthcare services. Consultants obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Pappu Shanthi, Dr Kiranmai Gottapu, Dr Tanuja Priyadarsini V, centre head Dr Arun and other consultants attended the inaugural function of the facility held on Saturday.
