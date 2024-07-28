  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘She Clinics’ to enhance health of working women

‘She Clinics’ to enhance health of working women
x

Medicover Hospitals launching ‘She Clinics’ in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Medicover Hospitals introduced ‘She Clinics’ exclusively for corporate women

Visakhapatnam : Medicover Hospitals introduced ‘She Clinics’ exclusively for corporate women. The specialised clinic aims to take care of the diverse healthcare needs of working women by providing services such as managing high-risk deliveries, painless labour, etc.,

On Saturdays, working women can utilise free gynecologist consultation with 30 per cent off on other investigations marking a significant milestone in healthcare services. Consultants obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Pappu Shanthi, Dr Kiranmai Gottapu, Dr Tanuja Priyadarsini V, centre head Dr Arun and other consultants attended the inaugural function of the facility held on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X