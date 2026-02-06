‘Shikhar Se Sagar Tak’ to promote cleanliness in city

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Thursday that ‘Shikhar Se Sagar Tak’ cleanliness and awareness programmes will be organised in Visakhapatnam on February 7 and 8.

Jointly organised in the city by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Sulabh International Social Service Organization (SISSO), a number of activities are going to be held.

Appealing to the citizens to actively participate in these programmes and contribute to the development of a Swachh Visakhapatnam, the Commissioner informed that Sulabh International Social Service Organisation is conducting the innovative cleanliness and awareness campaign titled near RK Beach Kali Mata Temple promoting a sense of social responsibility and in coordination with the GVMC.

The objective is to develop Visakhapatnam into an eco-friendly, clean, and green city.

As part of the cleanliness drive, a 3-km Swachh Walk for senior citizens aged above 60 years, 5-km Swachh Run for youth aged 16–29 years and a sand sculpture (sand art) and painting competitions to create awareness on cleanliness are scheduled on February 7.

On February 8, a ‘cyclothon’ conveying the message of environmental protection and cleanliness, a mass beach cleaning programme with community participation will be organised.

The Commissioner appealed to the citizens of Visakhapatnam, youth and senior citizens to participate in these cleanliness and awareness programmes and extend their support to make the city cleaner and greener.