Shivalik to make a maiden call to India at Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will flag off the large gas carrier (VLGC) vessel Shivalik during its maiden call to India at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6 (Monday).

The Shivalik has been recently acquired and inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on September 10th, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime growth story.

The vessel, operating under Indian ownership and flag, is scheduled to call at Visakhapatnam Port to unload her maiden consignment of LPG cargo. This momentous occasion signifies the strength of India’s gas logistics capabilities and supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy and shipping sectors.

This is Shivalik’s first arrival in India under the Indian flag and it will be welcomed by the Union Minister who will be motivating the officers and crew. The event highlights India’s growing capability in energy transportation, maritime safety and global competitiveness, further positioning the nation as a key player in the international maritime sector. During his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister will also participate in a public meeting at Sagaramala Conventions, Saligramapuram, where he will inaugurate several developmental projects undertaken by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

These projects form a part of VPA’s ongoing initiatives to enhance port infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and promote green and sustainable port practices in alignment with the Maritime India Vision 2030.

The induction of the VLGC Shivalik is expected to further boost the maritime trade potential of the East Coast and reinforce Visakhapatnam Port’s position as a key gateway for energy and cargo handling on the eastern seaboard.