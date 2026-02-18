Shock in Madanapalle as 7-yr girl found dead in neighbour’s house

Madanapalle: Shocks read across Neeruguttavaripalli locality in Madanapalle on Tuesday morning after a missing seven-year-old girl was found murdered inside a neighbour’s house, sending waves of anger and grief through the community.

Police said the victim, daughter of a handloom worker, had been playing outside her home on Monday when she suddenly disappeared. When she did not return, her parents and relatives searched throughout the night before approaching the police and filing a missing complaint.

During the search, suspicion fell on a man living opposite their house. When police and locals checked his premises, they found the girl’s body hidden inside a plastic water drum. Preliminary findings indicate that she was strangled to death. Officials said they are also investigating whether any sexual assault took place. The body was shifted for the post-mortem examination.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said that post-mortem examination revealed that the girl had been raped before she was murdered.

Police identified the accused as Kulavardhan who is said to be absconding. According to investigators, he had consumed large quantities of alcohol at the time of the crime, though there was no evidence of drug use. A case has been registered under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act.

News of the discovery triggered widespread outrage in the neighbourhood. Large numbers of residents gathered outside the accused’s house, raising slogans and demanding strict punishment. Tension rose when police stopped family members and locals from taking the body themselves, leading to heated arguments. Some protesters, including members of the transgender community, staged a road blockade for several hours.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and appealed for calm, assuring that strict legal action would be taken. Sub-Collector Challa Kalyani also spoke to the crowd and tried to pacify them. Additional police forces were deployed to control the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha described the crime as deeply disturbing. She said she had spoken to the victim’s family and promised full government support. The Minister added that she took up the matter immediately after being alerted by IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and sought a detailed report from officials. She assured that the accused would face stringent punishment under the law.