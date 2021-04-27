Shops to be closed in Chittoor at 1 pm from today

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath said that partial lockdown will be enforced in Chittoor city from Tuesday onwards in the backdrop of spike in Covid cases.

As it was the dire need to contain the spread of virus, all the commercial institutions have consented to wind up their business activity by 1 pm every day and partial lockdown would be implemented from 2 pm, he added. Speaking to media at Municipal Hall on Monday, he briefed the steps taken to contain virus in the city. In the last 15 days, the city reported unprecedented rise of positive cases.

He said the shops will be opened at 6 am and close by 1 pm from Tuesday onwards. DSP N Sudhakar Reddy appealed to people to cooperate with the department in the implementation of partial lockdown.



He added that essential services would be exempted from the partial lockdown. RDO Dr Renuka said people should strictly follow the Covid regulations like wearing facemask, keeping physical distance and sanitising hands. Town Planning Officer Nagendra, Municipal Health Officer Dr Vinod Kumar and others were present.