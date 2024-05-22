Live
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
- Two AIIMS doctors held for facilitating cheating
Just In
Short film ‘Weave of Culture’ bags several awards
Highlights
CMR and Chandana proprietor Mavuri Srinivasa Rao’s son Santhosh Ram produced a short film ‘Weave of Culture’, which depicts the hardships behind the glory of the handloom sari industry.
Nellore: CMR and Chandana proprietor Mavuri Srinivasa Rao’s son Santhosh Ram produced a short film ‘Weave of Culture’, which depicts the hardships behind the glory of the handloom sari industry.
He has bagged several awards for the film. Santhosh Ram completed his degree in filmography from New York Film Academy, USA.
He is the producer and director of the short film ‘Weave of Culture.’ It has bagged the Best Jury Award in the 8th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival held in Hyderabad. Santhosh Ram said that the film also received a special jury award at the Boston International Film Festival and a special Jury award at the Central Michigan International Film Festival.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS