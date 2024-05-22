Short film ‘Weave of Culture’ bags several awards

Nellore: CMR and Chandana proprietor Mavuri Srinivasa Rao’s son Santhosh Ram produced a short film ‘Weave of Culture’, which depicts the hardships behind the glory of the handloom sari industry.

He has bagged several awards for the film. Santhosh Ram completed his degree in filmography from New York Film Academy, USA.

He is the producer and director of the short film ‘Weave of Culture.’ It has bagged the Best Jury Award in the 8th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival held in Hyderabad. Santhosh Ram said that the film also received a special jury award at the Boston International Film Festival and a special Jury award at the Central Michigan International Film Festival.